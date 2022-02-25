Twitter: Chamath Palihapitiya – Social Capital leading funding for Mitra Chem top tweet Q4 2021

Credit: Ahmetov Renat/Shutterstock.com.

Twitter: Verdict lists five of the most popular tweets on venture capitalists in Q4 2021 based on data from GlobalData’s Technology Influencer Platform.

The top tweets are based on total engagements (likes and retweets) received on tweets from more than 150 venture capitalists tracked by GlobalData’s Technology Influencer platform during the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2021.

The most popular tweets on venture capitalists in Q4 2021: Top five

1. Chamath Palihapitiya’s tweet on Social Capital leading a funding round for Mitra Chem

Chamath Palihapitiya, CEO at venture capital firm Social Capital, tweeted on the company leading a $20m funding round for a battery start-up Mitra Chem to support its plans to employ machine learning to manufacture electric vehicle (EV) battery components in the US. China currently holds the largest share of core battery elements production and supply globally. The lack of manufacturing capacity in the US and a strong battery supply chain have become barriers to the long-term scalability of EVs and other power storage goods in the country.

Mitra Chem will establish a lithium-ion battery materials manufacturing facility in North America. The facility will utilise technology that can reduce the time from lab to production by more than 90%, enabling the development of new battery chemistries. The funding round also included participation from Richard Tsai, a Taiwanese billionaire, and Earthshot Ventures, a climate-focused firm.

We are leading a $20m Series A in Mitra Chem, which is taking a fresh approach to lithium-ion battery production and doing it domestically in the U.S.



This is key if we want to accelerate electrification and build a sustainable energy future.



My one pager attached. pic.twitter.com/GaCpBw7Jtd November 15, 2021

Username: Chamath Palihapitiya

Twitter handle: @chamath

Likes: 3,053

Retweets: 226

2. Garry Tan’s tweet on Initialized Capital raising $700m across two funds

Garry Tan, the founder of venture capital firm Initialized Capital, shared an article on the company raising $700m across two funds. The two funds include a $530m core fund to invest in companies at an early stage and a $170m opportunity fund to make follow-on investments in existing companies in the company’s portfolio. The new funds bring the total assets under management for the company to $3.2bn.

Initialized has invested in more than 200 start-ups in the last ten years including 22 unicorns that are currently worth more than $1bn and five decacorns that are worth more than $10bn. The company has invested in the companies at the earliest stage and plans to continue the strategy with the two new funds.

I’m proud to announce Initialized has raised $700M for our two newest funds: our $530M Fund 6 for early stage and $170M for follow-ons.



The honeybadgers are back and ready to fund the next billion dollar teams and ideas before it is obvious 🍯🦡🚀 pic.twitter.com/NveNcOVYWc — Garry Tan 陈嘉兴 (@garrytan) December 14, 2021

Username: Garry Tan

Twitter handle: @garrytan

Likes: 160

Retweets: 775

3. Jeff Morris Jr.’s tweet on Chapter One launching a $50m fund to accelerate the development of Web3

Jeff Morris Jr., founding partner at venture capital firm Chapter One, shared an article on the launch of a $50m fund by the company to improve product and design for Web3, an alternative to the World Wide Web based on blockchain technology. The platform is expected to make cryptocurrency more accessible to people across the world.

The adoption of Web3, however, is being hampered by complicated products and unpleasant user experiences related to both product and design quality. Chapter One plans to invest in projects that improve the usability and accessibility of Web3, while demonstrating the utility and making it more user-friendly. The technologies and principles that support Web3 are expected to help users create financial, social, and cultural opportunities, the article detailed.

☀️ Announcing Page Two: $50m+ crypto fund to elevate product & design across Web3 ☀️



We spent 6 months building a new @chapterone from first principles before fund two.



New team, new look & new fund focused on what we love building & supporting in web3.https://t.co/o75ZDPNgH3 — Jeff Morris Jr. (jmj.eth) (@jmj) December 14, 2021

Username: Jeff Morris Jr.

Twitter handle: @jmj

Likes: 850

Retweets: 56

4. Rajan Anandan’s tweet on WSO2 securing $90m from Goldman Sachs

Rajan Anandan, managing director at venture capital firm Sequoia Capital, shared an article on technology company WSO2 securing $90m from financial services company Goldman Sachs. The funding will be used to launch WSO2’s new cloud offerings Choreo and Asgardeo, apart from open-source products for securely managing application programming interfaces (APIs).

WSO2 will also use the fund towards its global expansion plans and supporting its commercial services. Furthermore, the company plans to invest in expanding the capabilities of its open-source language Ballerina, which enables the creation of cloud-native applications.

$90m funding round from @GoldmanSachs values @wso2 in #SriLanka at over $600m! Building software for the world from Lanka will soon be mainstream. Incredibly proud of @sanjiva and his amazing team of Lankan software builders! https://t.co/rjbr6Suf7t — Rajan Anandan (@RajanAnandan) November 12, 2021

Username: Rajan Anandan

Twitter handle: @RajanAnandan

Likes: 228

Retweets: 25

5. Sajith Pai’s tweet on Blume Ventures raising $105m

Sajith Pai, director at early-stage venture capital firm Blume Ventures, shared an article on $105m raised by the company in the first close of its fourth fund, which is expected to reach $200m by March 2022 on final close. The limited partners involved in the fund include wealth management funds, sovereigns and corporates from Asia and Europe.

Blume plans to use the funds to invest in pre-seed and pre-Series A funding rounds of early-stage start-ups. The company’s $102m third fund was closed just two years ago and was used to fund companies operating in the edtech and deep-tech Software as a Service (SaaS) spaces, the article highlighted.

Founders & their crazy ambitions are why Blume exists, & why we come excited to work every day. Every day.



Today, we renew that commitment, to serve the next wave of dreamers & builders from India.



Delighted to announce the 1st close of our new Fund https://t.co/jcnMgOhKWY — Sajith Pai (@sajithpai) November 24, 2021

Username: Sajith Pai

Twitter handle: @sajithpai

Likes: 223

Retweets: 9