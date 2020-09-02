GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Verdict lists ten of the most popular tweets on telecommunications in August 2020 based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform. The top tweets were chosen from influencers as tracked by GlobalData’s Influencer Platform, which is based on a scientific process that works on pre-defined parameters. Influencers are selected after a deep analysis of the influencer’s relevance, network strength, engagement, and leading discussions on new and emerging trends.

Top tweets on telecommunications in August 2020

1. Ajit Pai’s tweet on Israel and US committing to stop using Chinese technology

Ajit Pai, chairman of US Federal Communications Commission, shared an article on Israel and US nearing a consensus on refraining from using Chinese technology for their upcoming 5G mobile telecom networks. This step has been taken as part of US State Department’s Clean Network initiative to eliminate data privacy threat from counties such as China.

The US has also warned its allied countries to omit the kit made by China’s Huawei Technologies from their networks. The partners of US in this initiative are Australia, Canada, Taiwan, Japan and European countries.

Report: "Israel and the United States are nearing a deal whereby Israel would commit not to use Chinese technology for its next generation #5G mobile telecoms networks." https://t.co/Y1g36ttgns — Ajit Pai (@AjitPaiFCC) August 16, 2020

Username: Ajit Pai

Twitter handle: @AjitPaiFCC

Retweets: 48

Likes: 172

2. Pedro Huichalaf Roa’s tweet on public bidding for 5G network in Chile

Pedro Huichalaf Roa, a lawyer and IT and communications specialist, tweeted about Chilean President Sebastian Pinera opening the bidding for 5G network in the country. The new network will be more potent than the current 4G network and will bring in an investment of approximately $4bn in infrastructure over the coming five years.

The 5G network is expected to create a large number of jobs, which is the need of the hour especially with Covid-19 becoming a stumbling block for economic and employment growth.

The State of Technology This Week Get the Verdict weekly email

Pdte @sebastianpinera anuncia #5G como un "hito tecnológico" o "revolucionario"

No es así y esta tecnología estará disponible en próx gobierno.

¿Por qué no tener la misma energía para asegurar calidad de servicio, hacer funcionar fibra óptica austral o tener 4G en todo Chile? pic.twitter.com/xuP7pTHLJk — Pedro Huichalaf Roa (@huichalaf) August 17, 2020

Username: Pedro Huichalaf Roa

Twitter handle:@huichalaf

Retweets: 84

Likes: 139

3. Thorsten Benner’s tweet on Denmark’s TDC announcing date for 5G launch

Thomson Benner, the co-founder and director of Global Public Policy Institute (GPPi), a non-profit think tank, shared two articles on the launch of 5G network in Denmark. The first article is about TDC, the Danish telecom provider, choosing Ericsson over Huawei for its 5G network services in the country.

The latest article announces that TDC will be launching 5G network in Denmark in September 2020. It will cover 80% of the population, with the coverage expected to increase to 90% by the end of 2020.

In March, Danish TDC announced switch from Huawei (on which it relied on 100% for its 4G network) to Ericsson for 5G. https://t.co/a1XDvMvNk9 Now it announces 5G rollout with 80% coverage by late September. So much these inevitable delays of 5 years.https://t.co/RNNG6ABVRa — Thorsten Benner (@thorstenbenner) August 25, 2020

Username: Thorsten Benner

Twitter handle: @thorstenbenner

Retweets: 58

Likes: 113

4. Antonio Grasso’s tweet on factors affecting 5G readiness

Antonio Grasso, a B2B digital transformation advisor, tweeted a study conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers’ (PwC) on the business and technical aspects that support 5G technology. The PwC report states that standards, device availability and auxiliary infrastructure are the key technical aspects to test our inclination to transform to 5G technology.

The business factors that have a bearing on interest for 5G digital transformation are market regulations, business ecosystem and customer willingness, the study added.

As per @PwC research and analysis, mastering the 5G takeoff requires careful timing, and six key business and technical factors influence 5G readiness. Link https://t.co/SUxAdh3vEQ via @antgrasso @antgrasso_IT #5G #DigitalTransformation pic.twitter.com/1eqKj9QHIv — Antonio Grasso (@antgrasso) August 24, 2020

Username: Antonio Grasso

Twitter handle: @antgrasso

Retweets: 86

Likes: 106

5. Sally Eaves’ tweet on Ericsson signing its 100th 5G agreement

Dr. Sally Eaves, CEO and director of Sally Eaves Consultancy, which specialises in disruptive technology, tweeted a video about Ericsson reaching the milestone of ratifying 100 5G deals. In the video, Eaves details the importance of connectivity with regards to work, education and healthcare especially during these testing times.

She adds that this is not just a significant milestone for Ericsson but for the entire 5G community. The 5G network will utilise technology that can reduce the digital divide across the world.

Username: Sally Eaves

Twitter handle: @sallyeaves

Retweets: 46

Likes: 88

6. Patrick Gelsinger’s tweet on USA’s first 5G radio access network

Patrick Gelsinger, CEO of VMware, a computing software and services company, shared a video on VMware’s collaboration with DISH Network, a television provider, for rolling out the first 5G mobile network platform in the US.

The company will build a cloud-based 5G network for DISH, which faces competition from Huawei, Ericsson and Nokia. DISH will provide the 5G network to 70% of American homes.

Thank you @davidfaber for the great conversation surrounding how we’re partnering with @dish to build out the first 5G Open Radio Access Network in the US! https://t.co/z4hNHIfVkV — Pat Gelsinger (@PGelsinger) August 4, 2020

Username: Pat Gelsinger

Twitter handle: @PGelsinger

Retweets: 12

Likes: 77

7. Franco Ranconi’s tweet on Google’s subsea cable between US and Europe

Franco Ranconi, business and telecommunications executive, shared a video by the World Economic Forum on Google’s proposal to build an underwater fibre optics cable between the US, UK and Spain. Set to be completed by 2022, the project aims to bridge the digital divide in the world, which has worsened due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Currently more than 50 % of the world’s population have no internet access and Google is trying to increase connectivity across the world. The new cable will be Google’s fourth private subsea cable connecting continents.

Username: Franco Ronconi

Twitter handle: @FrRonconi

Retweets: 43

Likes: 52

8. Fabrizio Bustamante’s tweet on portable laser system

Fabrizio Bustamante, a big data and cloud entrepreneur, shared a video on LaserCube, a portable laser system that enables you to create your own light show using software installed on your phone.

Developed by Wicked Lasers, LaserCube’s beam can be focused to engrave pictures and ignite objects. The laser system has a battery life of three hours.

Username: Fabrizio Bustamante

Twitter handle: @Fabriziobustama

Retweets: 41

Likes: 54

9. Elsa Bembaron’s tweet on Monaco’s 5G network coverage

Elsa Bembaron, technology and telecommunications journalist for Le Figaro, shared her article on Monaco becoming the world’s first country to be fully covered by 5G network. The 5G ecosystem, which is considered to have negative impact on human health and environment, has many detractors in France, the article noted.

Interestingly, in countries such as South Korea and Monaco, the technology is one of the major factors affecting economic competitiveness and primary attractions for the region. The 5G mobile network is recognised as fuel for growth by analysts at Deloitte, the article added.

Ces pays qui misent sur la 5 ème génération de téléphonie mobile.

Monaco fait de la 5G un argument d’attractivité économique https://t.co/r7SHMuaIzt via @Le_Figaro — Elsa Bembaron🚴🏻‍♀️🥏🌷☎️ (@ElsaBembaron) August 10, 2020

Username: Elsa Bembaron

Twitter handle: @ElsaBembaron

Retweets: 12

Likes: 34

10. Sascha Segan’s tweet on launch of new BlackBerry with keyboard

Sascha Segan, lead analyst at PCMag, a computer magazine, shared an article of her interview with Peter Franklin, the CEO of OnwardMobility. The company has struck a deal with BlackBerry for using its name and intellectual property to create 5G network enabled Android smartphone with a keyboard. The new phone will be released in US and Europe in 2021.

The device will use a combination of sub-6GHz and millimetre-wave spectrum. The only keyboarded smartphone currently available in the US is the unlocked Unihertz Titan.

BlackBerry's back – alright! I asked @_OnwardMobility's CEO which BlackBerry keyboard he most loved – which will hopefully inform the new 5G BlackBerry coming in 2021 https://t.co/zqfdWA0U25 — Sascha Segan (@saschasegan) August 19, 2020

Username: Sascha Segan

Twitter handle: @saschasegan

Retweets: 11

Likes: 30