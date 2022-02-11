Twitter: Ronald van Loon on the Birdly® VR flying simulator top tweet Q4 2021

Twitter: Verdict lists five of the most popular tweets on disruptive tech in Q4 2021 based on data from GlobalData’s Technology Influencer Platform.

The top tweets are based on total engagements (likes and retweets) received on tweets from more than 150 disruptive tech experts tracked by GlobalData’s Technology Influencer platform during the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2021.

The most popular tweets on disruptive tech in Q4 2021: Top five

1. Ronald van Loon’s tweet on the Birdly® virtual reality (VR) flying simulator

Ronald van Loon, CEO of the Intelligent World, an influencer network that connects businesses and experts to audiences, shared a video on the Birdly® VR flying simulator. Developed by electronic manufacturer Somniacs, the VR machine can give people the feeling of flying. The machine provides an immersive full-body experience that simulates the sights and sounds of flying.

Users can control the machine by flapping their arms like a bird, enabling it to tilt and swivel. The simulator includes a fan that blows air through the user’s hair generating a near actual flying experience.

Username: Ronald van Loon

Twitter handle: @Ronald_vanLoon

Likes: 1,176

Retweets: 344

2. Alvin Foo’s tweet on OpenCV AI kit

Alvin Foo, co-founder of decentralised investment strategies provider DAOventures, shared a video on the OpenCV AI kit that enables artificial intelligence (AI) to be accessible to anyone. The kit includes a small device called OAK-D-Lite, which features 4K cameras, sensors and a dual core spatial AI functionality.

The OAK-D-Lite can be used to perform various functions such as object detection, human pose estimation, 3D manipulation and control apart from various other AI applications. The device is built on open-source DepthAI ecosystem enabling it to provide support in any language and framework.

Meet the kit that makes #AI Accessible to Anyone pic.twitter.com/evaKqDMMci — Alvin Foo (@alvinfoo) October 19, 2021

Username: Alvin Foo

Twitter handle: @alvinfoo

Likes: 287

Retweets: 110

3. Harold Sinnott’s tweet on the Hydrofoiler XE-1 water bike

Harold Sinnott, a technology influencer, shared a video on the Hydrofoiler XE-1, which is the world’s first hydrofoil water bike. The bike enables people to cycle on water replicating the experience of cycling on ground. Developed by New Zealand-based start-up Manta5, the Hydrofoiler XE-1 is designed to be half bike and half plane and is made of aircraft-grade aluminium.

The bike features carbon fibre hydrofoils, which are shaped blades similar to the wing of an aeroplane to generate lift underwater. The blades create more lift as they move faster pushing the top part of the bike out of the water thereby reducing drag and increasing efficiency. It also features a propeller, which remains underwater at cruising speeds, and buoyancy modules that keep it afloat.

The bike has a cruising speed of 21km/h and a range of 24km. It is equipped with electrical assist modes, which enable it to be used for both leisure and exercise. The pedal-assist mode provides a riding time of 4.5 hours.

Username: Harold Sinnott

Twitter handle: @HaroldSinnott

Likes: 135

Retweets:72

4. Glen Gilmore’s tweet on the ELU robot

Glen Gilmore, principal at the digital marketing firm Gilmore Business Network, shared a video on the ELU robot, which is designed to generate water on Mars. Powered by solar energy, ELU was invented by Egyptian engineer Mahmoud Elkoumy who was inspired by NASA’s mission to Mars. The surface of Mars is very dry during the day but during the night the planet’s atmosphere can reach 100% humidity.

The robot extracts moisture from the atmosphere, condenses and filters it into pure water while adding the necessary minerals needed by the human body. It uses polymers to absorb the moisture from the air instead of mechanical heat exchangers that are used in air conditioners making it scalable in the future. It can produce the water at a cost of 1.5 – 2 cents per litre and can be used on Earth as well to produce water in arid regions.

Username: Glen Gilmore

Twitter handle: @GlenGilmore

Likes: 75

Retweets: 51

5. Evan Kirstel’s tweet on EyeQue VisionCheck ophthalmic refraction device

Evan Kirstel, a technology influencer, shared a video on the EyeQue VisionCheck ophthalmic refraction device. Approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the device enables users to measure their vision without the need to visit a doctor. It can be connected to a smartphone to perform an eye examination.

The device can accurately measure a person’s vision without hurting the eyes and provide an eyeglass number prescription. The results can also be shared with a doctor.

Username: Evan Kirstel

Twitter handle: @EvanKirstel

Likes: 72

Retweets: 44