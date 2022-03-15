Twitter: Ronald van Loon on AlphaZero AI programme top tweet February 2022

Verdict lists five of the most popular tweets on artificial intelligence (AI) in February 2022 based on data from GlobalData’s Technology Influencer Platform.

The top tweets are based on total engagements (likes and retweets) received on tweets from more than 150 AI experts tracked by GlobalData’s Technology Influencer platform in February 2022.

The most popular tweets on AI in February 2022: Top five

1. Ronald van Loon’s tweet on AlphaZero to solve health problems

Ronald van Loon, CEO of the Intelligent World, an influencer network that connects businesses and experts to audiences, shared a video on how an AI computer programme named AlphaZero was able to master chess in just four hours. Developed by AI company DeepMind, AlphaZero was able to adopt hundreds of years of chess-related knowledge and also devise its own strategies, the video detailed.

The programme can also defeat human chess masters, allowing creators to explore its application in healthcare, the video highlighted. The makers believe that the AlphaZero programme can help in finding cures for diseases. It is already being used to investigate how proteins fold to aid in the treatment of diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and cystic fibrosis. The makers believe that AIs such as the AlphaZero will soon be working along with doctors in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases.

Username: Ronald van Loon

Twitter handle: @Ronald_vanLoon

Likes: 145

Retweets: 78

2. Dr. Ganapathi Pulipaka’s tweet on how AI is enabling firms to detect cyberattacks

Dr. Ganapathi Pulipaka, chief data scientist at the information technology company Accenture, shared an article on how AI can strengthen the cybersecurity needs of businesses. The article detailed that cybersecurity issues will become the greatest risk factors for companies in the next three years, amid a global shortage of trained staff to secure data, according to a survey conducted by KPMG, an audit, tax and advisory services firm. AI technology can help in identifying anomalies or suspicious behaviour, predict cyberattacks, and even secure data, according to experts.

Furthermore, the World Economic Forum’s Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2022 report highlighted that 48% of executives believed that AI will affect cyber transformation in the next two years. The technology will prove to be an important tool for cybercriminals to create more sophisticated attacks, while at the same time aiding cybersecurity experts to minimise financial and reputational losses to companies, the article noted. Businesses can, therefore, adopt AI to prevent cyberattacks through anti-fraud systems and also meet the challenge of an understaffed cybersecurity team.

AI can also help in strengthening data governance processes of companies by identifying sensitive data and protecting it from threats, while creating synthetic data to build situations and foresee future vulnerabilities. In addition, AI-powered biometric authentication can help in identifying deviations of metrics within specified ranges, thereby allowing the technology to make accurate decisions and learn continuously to prevent attacks, the article detailed.

Username: Dr. Ganapathi Pulipaka

Twitter handle: @gp_pulipaka

Likes: 45

Retweets: 80

3. Tamara McCleary’s tweet on AI transforming healthcare into a data-driven industry

Tamara McCleary, CEO Thulium, a social media marketing agency, shared an article on the rapid digitisation of healthcare allowing AI to revolutionise the sector with more improved data. Experts believe that AI can conduct more accurate diagnosis and treatment than doctors by analysing and assessing data from millions of patient cases, the article detailed. It can also keep pace with the new studies, drugs, and treatments, while personalising treatment based on an individual’s data, the article noted.

Experts also believe that AI will surpass the reliability on doctors for treatments in the next 20 years, the article highlighted. Several studies already suggest that AI can outperform medical professionals in the diagnosis of conditions such as skin cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, eye disease and brain tumours, when trained in massive amounts of data.

Username: Tamara McCleary

Twitter handle: @TamaraMcCleary

Likes: 21

Retweets: 13

4. Spiros Margaris’ tweet on Celestial AI raising $56m to develop light-based AI accelerator chips

Spiros Margaris, founder and board member of Margaris Ventures, a venture capital and private equity firm, shared an article on Celestial AI, a machine learning (ML) accelerator company, raising $56m in funding, which will be used to create light-based AI accelerator chips. The new round of funding brings the total capital raised by the company to more than $64m.

Celestial AI introduced a hardware and software platform for AI chipsets that use light to move data across chips in 2019, the article noted. The photonic-based architecture scales across multichip systems, allowing data to be transported by light within the chips and from one chip to another, according to Michelle Tomasko, vice president of software at Celestial AI.

The company’s hardware also merges photonics into an AI accelerator, providing both memory and compute to handle AI workloads. The hardware, similar to other photonics hardware, performs analysis by splitting and mixing the light beams within nanometre-wide networks. It can also perform calculations swiftly and simultaneously in training AI models, the article highlighted.

Username: Spiros Margaris

Twitter handle: @SpirosMargaris

Likes: 18

Retweets: 20

5. Giuliano Liguori’s tweet on how companies can leverage AI to maximise revenues

Giuliano Liguori, co-creator and CEO of Kenovy, an IT services and consulting company, shared an article on how application use cases help in maximising the revenues of businesses. The article detailed the increase in popularity of AI, ML, and deep learning use cases over the last decade, leading to advancements in a variety of fields such as document classification and processing, bioinformatics, and natural language understanding.

AI, for example, has enabled the automation of repetitive tasks with least or no human interference. The AI Model Operationalisation (ModelOps), a method that makes predictive analytics and ML workflows operational, is key to any AI strategy, the article highlighted. Such workflows are advantageous to organisations as employees spend minimum time on repetitive and mundane tasks and are able to focus on more critical areas of the business.

The ModelOp Centre, a ModelOps platform, for instance, automates all kinds of operations, irrespective of the model and where it is created or operated. Liguori opines that automation has numerous benefits such as improving decision-making, and maximising capacity and production. It also allows businesses to cut costs by minimising the need for trained personnel, while capturing data that would have been lost due to manual processes.

Username: Giuliano Liguori

Twitter handle: @ingliguori

Likes: 6

Retweets: 21