The UK and Germany have signed a new partnership to deepen science and research collaboration on quantum computing.
The Joint Declaration of Intent commits both nations to strengthening science and research links, focusing on AI, quantum technology, and clean technology.
Leading science organisations from both countries, including the Max-Planck Society, the Royal Society, Universities UK, and the Helmholtz Association, will collaborate to identify opportunities for R&D teamwork.
A Strategic Working Group will be established by the UK and German governments to ensure concrete plans are developed and implemented.
The UK’s Science, Technology and Innovation Secretary, Michelle Donelan, and German Federal Minister of Education and Research, Bettina Stark-Watzinger, signed the Joint Declaration of Intent in London today (12 March).
Both officials emphasised the importance of collaboration in science and technology to address current challenges and foster joint research solutions.
Germany is the UK’s second-largest trading partner and a crucial science and research partner through initiatives like Horizon Europe and CERN.
The UK will use funds from the International Science Partnerships Fund to enable collaboration between UK and German researchers and innovators on key projects.
Efforts are underway to boost UK researchers’ opportunities to collaborate with German counterparts through Horizon Europe.
This agreement is part of the UK’s broader strategy to deepen collaboration with global science leaders, as demonstrated by recent bilateral deals with France and Saudi Arabia.