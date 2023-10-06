Face detection and recognition of citizens people, AI collect and analyze human data. Shutterstock/DedMityay

A group of human rights campaigners and MPs have called for an immediate end to the use of AI facial recognition surveillance by the UK government and private companies.

Live facial recognition (LFR) cameras are used to survey faces in public and private spaces. When people pass in front of a camera their face is streamed directly to the LFR system, which contains a watchlist of people wanted by the police or the courts.

In March 2023, it was revealed that Sports Direct and Flannels, two of the brands operated by Frasers Group, were using LFR cameras in at least 27 stores. Previously a spokesperson for the company has said surveillance is carried out to “ensure the safety of our staff and to help prevent theft”.

Today’s (6 Oct) call for a ban on the use of LFR camera’s follows a proposal by policing minister Chris Philip which would grant police access to more than 45 million images stored in the UK’s passport photos database.

The human rights group warns AI surveillance poses a serious infringement on human rights and lacks safeguards and democratic mandates.

Currently, police forces using LFR technology warn citizens in advance by advertising notices of areas where it is active.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Recently, LFR has been used at large events, such as Harry Styles and Beyoncé concerts in Cardiff, and by the Metropolitan Police during the Coronation in May.

An independent report, published by Essex University in 2019, found it is “highly possible” that the use of LFR by the Metropolitan Police “would be held unlawful if challenged before the courts.”

Professor Fraser Sampson, the surveillance camera commissioner, told the BBC that the proposals risk “disproportionality and damaging public trust.”

In August, the Guardian reported that the UK’s intelligence agencies, including MI5 and MI6, are lobbying the UK government towards a lighter-touch approach to regulating artificial intelligence (AI).

Those calling for the ban include the European Digital Rights (EDR), Human Rights Watch and Big Brother Watch along with parliamentarians from Labour, the Liberal Democrats and Green parties.

While European MEPs endorsed a blanket ban on LFR in public spaces back in June under the AI Act and several major US cities banned LFR, the UK’s approach has been deemed an outlier in the West.

Already, the Europe’s AI Act has received criticism from Big Tech as a barrier to innovation regarding the strict rules that AI categorised as high-risk would require.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch, said: “As hosts of the AI summit in autumn, the UK should show leadership in adopting new technologies in a way that has material benefits for the public and our rights, rather than a way that mirrors the dystopian surveillance practices of Saudi Arabia and China.”

China announced new regulations for facial recognition technology in public spaces in August.