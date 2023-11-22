The UK government reneged on its commitment to ban the sale of petrol cars by 2030. Credit: Shutterstock.

A group of concerned investors and academics have today (22 Nov) signed an open letter to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urging him to prioritise the county’s climate technology and innovation investment sector.

In September 2023, Sunak reneged on a 2030 deadline for the sale of new petrol and diesel cars as well as the phasing out of gas boilers. The policy U-turn was seen by many as reneging on a commitment made to those developing and investing in technologies designed to address the climate crisis.

Ahead of the COP28, the letter signed by founders and investors from organisations including A/O, AlbionVC, Kiko Ventures, Fifth Wall and Notpla, as well as academics from Imperial College London and UCL, warned of irreparable damage being done to the nascent climate tech industry where the UK has already established global leadership and brought forward promising companies that could be vital to building a strong green economy.

The letter accuses the UK government of “watering down the country’s climate commitments” which risks sacrificing hard-won credibility that has been crucial to instilling business confidence and making the UK an attractive location for green investments.

The letter comes at a challenging time for those investing in climate technology. According to PwC’s 2023 State of Climate Tech report, a combination of geopolitical turmoil, sinking valuations, inflation and rising interest rates has set back private markets of all kinds.

Total venture and private equity investment, for example, was down 50.2% year-over-year, reaching $638bn in 2023. Private market equity and grant funding in climate tech startups, specifically, has not fallen quite as far at 40.5% over the same time frame. But the drop still takes climate tech start-up funding back to the level of five years ago, according to PwC.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Using the offshore wind sector as a prime example of what a strong policy environment and subsidy regime can achieve – a 50% cost reduction and the largest installed capacity in the world – the signatories of the letter make the case that “investing in climate tech isn’t just the right thing to do, it also has the potential to turbocharge our economy and offer a great return on investment.”

The letter goes on to urge the prime minister to “unleash growth by creating an economic plan that prioritises green investment – as we have seen in the US and in the EU – addressing current barriers to growth including finance and skills.”