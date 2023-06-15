DSTL will leverage Google Cloud’s AI technologies and processes to understand how Google Cloud delivers AI solutions to its end users. Credit: Sundry Photography via Shutterstock.com.

The UK Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) and Google Cloud have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to advance artificial intelligence (AI) adoption in defence space.

The latest announcement was shared by the UK MoD’s second parliamentary State undersecretary Paul Lincoln during London Tech Week 2023.

Under this agreement, DSTL and Google Cloud will focus on five main areas, including accelerating the efforts for technology adoption across the DSTL.

The DSTL will leverage Google Cloud’s AI technologies, processes as well as expertise from its people to understand how Google Cloud platform functions to deliver the required AI solutions to its end users.

The second target is to expand supply chain network by supporting engagement between the two entities and providing access to and the DSTL and Google Cloud Marketplace, which also includes wider partner ecosystem working under Google Cloud.

The next focus area will be to facilitate training and upskilling with the help of various learning and development opportunities provided by Google.

These opportunities will be customised as per the requirements of the defence sector and will further support the DSTL’s broader initiatives to transition it into an ‘AI ready’ defence agency.

DSTLchief executive Paul Hollinshead said: “DSTL’s collaboration with Google Cloud is one of the significant steps DSTL is taking to prioritise research, development, and experimentation of technologies in line with our commitment to safe and responsible AI.”

Another main objective of this partnership is to boost cross-sector technology transfer, allowing the DSTL to utilise Google Cloud’s technologies for civilian and industrial applications.

It will help the defence organisation to explore and assess if tools developed for other industries can help in addressing defence challenges.

Furthermore, Google Cloud and the DSTL will share approaches for establishing an AI research environment, which comprises of technology, tools, infrastructure, watch and horizon scanning, as well as talent attraction and retention.

Google Cloud UK and Ireland managing director Helen Kelisky said: “AI has potential to assist the ministry in a broad range of use cases, including cybersecurity, disaster response, and employee productivity.”