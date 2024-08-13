The UK Government has announced that it will make £170m available to deliver digital infrastructure for 70,000 homes and businesses in Wales.
A deal signed with Openreach will deliver gigabit-capable broadband for hard-to-reach premises as figures show the nation records the lowest levels of gigabit connectivity in Great Britain.
Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, Peter Kyle said: “Within weeks of taking office, we have already taken the steps to begin providing faster broadband to tens of thousands of people across Wales. The signing of this major contract with Openreach ensures we are on track to achieve full gigabit coverage by 2030.
“Robust digital infrastructure is vital for competitiveness, productivity and growth, and we are committed to delivering for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses, focusing particularly on areas that have been left behind, such as Wales.”
The upgrade will apply to some of the most remote parts of the country from the South Wales Valleys to the Llyn Peninsula, giving residents and businesses access to the fastest connection on the market.
It is the first UK Government contract under Project Gigabit – the government’s flagship £5bn programme to enable hard-to-reach communities to access lightning-fast gigabit-capable broadband.
The government hopes the deal will support those that would otherwise be left behind with poor digital infrastructure.
The increase in connectivity aims to reduce regional disparities and stimulate local rural economies.
Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens said: “I’m delighted that so many people in harder to reach areas in Wales will be benefitting from this deal. We are all increasingly dependent on high-speed broadband to work efficiently, access vital services and enjoy our leisure time.
“At the moment we have too many people, especially in the more remote areas of Wales who can’t properly access the online world, and I’m pleased that thanks to this substantial investment from the UK Government, work on fixing that is starting now.”