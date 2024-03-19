The UK government has announced support for AI businesses to develop innovative technologies aimed at achieving net-zero emissions.
Eight new projects have been awarded funding totalling £1.73m to develop AI solutions for cutting emissions, accelerating renewables, and boosting energy efficiency.
These projects cover various areas, including improving weather forecasting for solar energy, optimising energy usage in buildings and transportation, and identifying land use for renewable generation.
The funding is part of the government’s Artificial Intelligence for Decarbonisation Innovation Programme, which is part of the £1bn Net-Zero Innovation Portfolio.
Ministers highlight the importance of AI in tackling climate change and driving forward the UK’s net-zero ambitions.
The funded projects address decarbonisation challenges in three sectors: electricity generation, transport, and land use for renewable generation.
Examples of funded projects include using AI to optimise electric fleet operations, recommending low-carbon technologies for buildings, and streamlining electricity selling back to the grid.
Previous funding has been provided through the scheme, including setting up the UK’s Artificial Intelligence for Decarbonisation’s Virtual Centre for Excellence.
Earlier this year, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman warned of the environmental impact of AI.
Energy consumption from AI services across the world is already massive. Everything required to power the emerging technology, such as semiconductors, memory systems and data centres is already taking up masses of electricity.
Last month, activist groups the Elders and the Future of Life Institute penned a stark warning that AI could pose “grave danger” to the world.
In an open letter, the two activist groups claimed that the risks AI could pose to humanity are still unknown and could exacerbate issues like the climate crisis.