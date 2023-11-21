Elon Musk recently claimed AI would remove the need for anyone to work Credit: Getty Images / KamiPhotos

Artificial intelligence (AI) startup Tomoro wants to cut the working week to three days in a mission that is directly challenging Elon Musk’s views on the future of work and AI.

Two weeks ago, Musk predicted that AI would remove the need for anyone to hold a job in the future. Speaking at the UK’s AI Safety Summit in an interview with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the tech billionaire claimed “AI would be able to do everything.”

Tomoro, headquartered in London, is directly challenging these claims. The company said it does not want AI to replace human jobs, but rather unlock human potential and productivity.

The company said it wants to improve workplace efficiency by up to eight times through the use of its AI “agents”. The company also wants to reduce the number of hours worked by human employees by 40% by 2029.

Tomoro’s “agents” are AI models that can make free decisions without any guardrails, acting as an assistant to an employee, the company said.

“We need to stop thinking about AI as a like-for-like job replacement,” co-founder Ed Broussard said.

“We want to show businesses how they can turn generative AI (GenAI) into market-leading competitive advantage and enhance the capabilities of their current workforce so that we can collectively achieve more than we’ve ever previously imagined,” Broussard added.

Broussard said the company is looking to integrate “synthetic employees into businesses alongside real people”. The co-founder said the AI employees will have the ability to “reason, grow, increase their knowledge, adapt their tone and problem solve”.

“This is a huge departure from what’s currently on the market,” he said.

Tomoro said it will be recruiting a “world class” research and development team to fulfil its mission.

The startup, which launched in November, has secured British insurance firm PremFina as its first client.

“AI is as big a societal shift as the invention of farming,” Broussard said.

“Imagine telling a hunter-gatherer that in the future there would be an abundance of food, and it would take no effort to eat,” he added, “that’s what AI will do for productivity in the workplace.”

Beatriz Valle, senior analyst at research company GlobalData, previously told Verdict that she disagreed with Musk’s predictions that AI will remove the need for jobs.

“As we speak, businesses are working hard at integrating GenAI into their business workflows, with very good results, but they still need to have a human to oversee this,” Valle said.