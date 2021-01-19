The UK technology industry saw a rise of 18.2% in overall deal activity during December 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 143 deals worth $3.85bn were announced in December 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 121 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 73 deals which accounted for 51.05% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 55 deals, followed by private equity with 15 transactions, respectively accounting for 38.5% and 10.5% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the UK technology industry with total deals worth $2.01bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $1.09bn and $746.9m, respectively.

UK technology industry deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 65.9% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $2.53bn, against the overall value of $3.85bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Cisco Systems Holdings UK’s $729.23m acquisition of IMImobile

2) The $679.29m acquisition of Penguin Portals by ZPG Comparison Services Holdings UK

3) Montagu Private Equity’s $528.64m private equity deal with Capita

4) The $375m acquisition of Hutch Games by Modern Times Group MTG

5) Baillie Gifford, Draper Esprit, Fidelity International, Ontario Teachersâ Pension Plan and Schroder British Opportunities Trust’s venture financing of Graphcore for $222m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

