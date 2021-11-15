The UK’s technology industry registered a 0.8% drop in IT hiring activity in October 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 0.65% in October 2021 when compared with September 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 24.7% share in October 2021, recording a decrease of 0.56% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the UK’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in October 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.21% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s technology industry in October 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 65.51% in October 2021, registering a 4.89% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 10.82% share, a decrease of 7.66% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 9.25%, registering a 14.51% decline from September 2021.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 8.97%, up 33.33% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in the UK’s IT recruitment activity in October 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 33.93% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s technology industry during October 2021 over September 2021.

Open Text posted 198 IT jobs in October 2021 and registered a rise of 153.85% over the previous month, followed by Vodafone Group with 109 jobs and a 5.83% growth. Comcast with 99 IT jobs and Capgemini with 70 jobs, recorded a 20.8% decline and a 25% flat growth, respectively, while Verisk Analytics recorded an increase of 63.33% with 49 job postings during October 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 63.49%, down by 9.66% from September 2021. Mid Level positions with a 25.29% share, registered an increase of 16.24% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.38% share, down 3.14% over September 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.84%, recording a month-on-month increase of 25%.