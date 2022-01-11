The UK’s technology industry registered a 1.8% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 4.38% in December 2021 when compared with November 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 26.26% share in December 2021, recording an increase of 0.7% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the UK’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.65% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s technology industry in December 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 62.35% in December 2021, registering a 20.95% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 13.78% share, an increase of 7.76% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 12.9%, registering a 14.51% rise from November 2021.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 5.95%, down 28.67% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in the UK’s IT recruitment activity in December 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 20.42% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s technology industry during December 2021 over November 2021.

Capgemini posted 207 IT jobs in December 2021 and registered a rise of 9.52% over the previous month, followed by Comcast with 167 jobs and a 24.63% growth. Vodafone Group with 123 IT jobs and Sopra Steria Group with 80 jobs, recorded an 11.51% decline and a 700% growth, respectively, while BT Group recorded an increase of 5.26% with 60 job postings during December 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 66.55%, down by 15.93% from November 2021. Mid Level positions with a 24.52% share, registered a decline of 9.87% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.06% share, down 22.03% over November 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.88%, recording a month-on-month decline of 25%.