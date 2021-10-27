The UK’s technology industry registered a 1.1% rise in IT hiring activity in September 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 0.26% in September 2021 when compared with August 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 25.37% share in September 2021, recording a decrease of 0.09% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the UK’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in September 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.27% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s technology industry in September 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 66.65% in September 2021, registering a 0.85% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed an 11.41% share, a decrease of 11.29% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 10.74%, registering a 5.48% decline from August 2021.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 6.48%, up 15.74% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in the UK’s IT recruitment activity in September 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 8.62% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s technology industry during September 2021 over August 2021.

Capgemini posted 180 IT jobs in September 2021 and registered a rise of 2.86% over the previous month, followed by Open Text with 131 jobs and a 12.08% drop. Comcast with 120 IT jobs and Vodafone Group with 99 jobs, recorded a 7.14% flat growth and a 16.1% decrease, respectively, while Liberty Global recorded a decline of 36.9% with 53 job postings during September 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 68.93%, down by 6.21% from August 2021. Mid Level positions with a 20.64% share, registered a decline of 6.57% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.8% share, up 13.17% over August 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.62%, recording a month-on-month decline of 29.41%.