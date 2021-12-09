The UK’s technology industry registered a 3.1% rise in IT hiring activity in November 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 2.93% in November 2021 when compared with October 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 25.44% share in November 2021, recording a decrease of 0.14% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the UK’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in November 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.97% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s technology industry in November 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 66.77% in November 2021, registering a 0.38% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 10.72% share, an increase of 5.58% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 9.79%, registering a 4.97% rise from October 2021.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 7.21%, down 14.11% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in the UK’s IT recruitment activity in November 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 33.88% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s technology industry during November 2021 over October 2021.

Open Text posted 232 IT jobs in November 2021 and registered a rise of 14.29% over the previous month, followed by Capgemini with 186 jobs and a 138.46% growth. Vodafone Group with 135 IT jobs and Comcast with 124 jobs, recorded a 17.39% growth and a 15.89% growth, respectively, while BT Group recorded an increase of 26.09% with 58 job postings during November 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 67.34%, up by 7.48% from October 2021. Mid Level positions with a 22.93% share, registered a decline of 13.26% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.81% share, down 11.4% over October 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.93%, recording a month-on-month decline of 14.29%.