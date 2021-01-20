Total technology industry M&A deals in December 2020 worth $2.01bn were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 96.5% over the previous month and a drop of 81.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $10.81bn.

The UK held a 2.9% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $69.81bn in December 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 55 deals during December 2020, marking a flat growth over the previous month and a rise of 34.2% over the 12-month average.

The UK technology industry M&A deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 95.3% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $1.92bn, against the overall value of $2.01bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Cisco Systems Holdings UK’s $729.23m acquisition of IMImobile

2) The $679.29m acquisition of Penguin Portals by ZPG Comparison Services Holdings UK

3) Modern Times Group MTG’s $375m acquisition of Hutch Games

4) The $97.32m acquisition of Glenigan by Byggfakta Group

5) MessageBird’s acquisition of Pusher for $35m.

