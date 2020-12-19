Total technology industry M&A deals in November 2020 worth $57.7bn were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 22249% over the previous month and a rise of 861.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $6bn.

The UK held a 66.8% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $86.43bn in November 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 46 deals during November 2020, marking a flat growth over the previous month and a rise of 15% over the 12-month average.

The UK technology industry M&A deals in November 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 100% of the overall value during November 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $57.67bn, against the overall value of $57.7bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of November 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) S&P Global’s $44bn acquisition of IHS Markit

2) The $11.69bn asset transaction with CK Hutchison Holdings by Cellnex Telecom

3) Take-Two Interactive Software’s $999.12m acquisition of Codemasters Group

4) The $888.08m acquisition of GoCo Group by Future

5) MASON BIDCO’s acquisition of TerraQuest Solutions for $93.96m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

