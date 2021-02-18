UK technology industry saw a drop of 8.89% in overall cross border deal activity during January 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by John Wiley & Sons’ $298m acquisition of Hindawi, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 41 cross border deals worth $737.27m were announced in January 2021, compared with the 12-month average of 45 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 22 deals, which accounted for 53.7% of all cross border deals.

In second place was venture financing with 16 cross border deals, followed by private equity with three transactions, respectively accounting for 39.02% and 7.3% of overall deal activity in the UK technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, venture financing was the leading deal category in the UK technology industry with total deals worth $428.22m, followed by M&A deals totalled $309.05m.

UK technology industry cross border deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border deals accounted for 95.2% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $701.58m, against the overall value of $737.27m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) John Wiley & Sons’ $298m acquisition of Hindawi

2) The $180m venture financing of Roofoods by Amazon.com

3) Fuel Venture Capital, IDC Ventures, Novum Capital Beratungsgesellschaft, OneMain Financial Holdings and Vulcan Capital Management’s $95m venture financing of Curve OS

4) The $81.58m venture financing deal with GB News by Discovery, Legatum Capital and Paul Marshall

5) BP Ventures, Business Growth Fund, Doxa Partners, Halma, HostPlus, IP Group, Palo Alto Venture Partners and Tencent Holdings’ venture financing with Oxbotica for $47m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.