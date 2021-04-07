UK technology industry saw a rise of 40.00% in overall cross border deal activity during February 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Renesas Electronics’ $5.9bn acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 63 cross border deals worth $7.93bn were announced in February 2021, compared with the 12-month average of 45 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 31 deals, which accounted for 49.2% of all cross border deals.

In second place was venture financing with 27 cross border deals, followed by private equity with five transactions, respectively accounting for 42.9% and 7.9% of overall deal activity in the UK technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the UK technology industry with total deals worth $6.75bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $986.81m and $190m respectively.

UK technology industry cross border deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border deals accounted for 96.5% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $7.66bn, against the overall value of $7.93bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Renesas Electronics’ $5.9bn acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor

2) The $484.14m private equity deal with Aquila Heywood by SCSp and BlackRock Long Term Private Capital

3) Cision’s $450m acquisition of Runtime Collective

4) The $417.57m private equity deal with Node4 by Providence Equity Partners

5) CrowdStrike Holdings’ acquisition of Humio for $400m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.