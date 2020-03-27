Total technology industry venture financing deals in February 2020 worth $505.86m were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 16.2% over the previous month and a rise of 11.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $453.58m.

The UK held a 6.5% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $7.75bn in February 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 56 deals during February 2020, marking a decrease of 12.5% over the previous month and a drop of 1.8% over the 12-month average.

The UK technology industry venture financing deals in February 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 60.6% of the overall value during February 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $306.5m, against the overall value of $505.86m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of February 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Ahren Innovation Capital, Amadeus Capital Partners, Atomico Ventures, Baillie Gifford &, Bayerische Motoren Werke, Demis Hassabis, Mayfair Equity Partners, Merian Chrysalis InvestmentLimited, M&G Investments, Microsoft and Sofina’s $150m venture financing of Graphcore

2) The $70m venture financing of Cera Care by Guinness Asset Management, Kairos, New York Family Office and yabeo Capital

3) Oak HC/FT Partners’ $40m venture financing of Sender

4) The $25m venture financing of Tractable by Georgian Partners, Ignition Partners and Insight Partners

5) Dell Technologies Capital, 83North Venture Capital, Qualcomm Ventures and Saban Ventures’ venture financing of floLive for $21.5m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

