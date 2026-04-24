JPMorgan led financial advisers in the technology, media and telecom (TMT) sector by deal value during the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2026), handling transactions worth $24.7bn, according to GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database.

In terms of deal volume, Houlihan Lokey advised on the largest number of deals, totalling 19, and retained its lead in this category from the previous year.

Morgan Stanley followed JPMorgan on deal value with $22.9bn, while Goldman Sachs, Centerview Partners and Mediobanca recorded $18bn, $13.4bn, and $12.5bn, respectively.

For deal volume, Evercore ranked second with 13 transactions, JPMorgan occupied the third position with 12, Morgan Stanley handled 11, and Stifel/KBW advised on eight deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Houlihan Lokey was the top adviser by volume in Q1 2025 and managed to retain its leadership position by this metric in Q1 2026 as well, despite registering a year-on-year (YoY) drop in the total number of deals advised.

“Meanwhile, JPMorgan also registered a decline in the total value of deals advised but experienced an improvement in its ranking by value. It went ahead from occupying the fourth position by value in Q1 2025 to top the chart by this metric in Q1 2026. Apart from leading by value, it also held the third position by volume during Q1 2026.”

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available in the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions of deals from leading advisers.