Total technology industry venture financing deals in November 2020 worth $582.04m were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 13.01% over the previous month and a rise of 26.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $461.43m.

The UK held a 5.8% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $9.98bn in November 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 73 deals during November 2020, marking an increase of 10.6% over the previous month and a rise of 12.3% over the 12-month average.

The UK technology industry venture financing deals in November 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 63.1% of the overall value during November 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $367.08m, against the overall value of $582.04m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of November 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Accel, Coatue Management, DFJ Growth Management, IVP, Northzone Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, Seedcamp and Tiger Global Management’s $125m venture financing of Hopin

2) The $70m venture financing of HungryPanda by Burda Principal Investments, Felix Capital Partners, 83North Venture Capital, Kinnevik, Piton Capital and VNV Global

3) FTV Capital, 83North Venture Capital, Kindred Capital and Notion Capital’s $68.58m venture financing of Paddle.com Market

4) The $65m venture financing of Heroes Technology by 360 Capital Partners, Carlos Gonzalez Cadenas, Fuel Ventures, Matt Robinson and Upper90

5) Backed, Boldstart Ventures, Brandon Deer, Crane Venture Partners, Daniel Dines, Dawn Capital, Mike Chalfen, Seedcamp and Tiger Global Management’s venture financing of Harbr Group for $38.5m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

