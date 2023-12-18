A man in black gloves at a landline phone with a plastic credit card in his hands, close-up. Office desk in a dark night room with computer monitors. Shutterstock/ Zhuravlev Andrey

UK telecoms providers, including Sky, BT, VMO2 and TalkTalk, have committed to a set of new measures aimed at safeguarding the most vulnerable individuals during the ongoing upgrade of phone lines to a new digital network.

The agreement, announced by the UK’s Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, addresses concerns raised by serious incidents affecting telecare users, particularly the elderly and disabled, who rely on remote support systems.



Technology Secretary, Michelle Donelan, highlighted the need for enhanced protections and convened a meeting with UK telecoms industry leaders to address the issues at hand urgently:

“It is absolutely right that the most vulnerable people in our society should feel safe, secure and have complete confidence in the services provided to them.

“That’s why I have brought our biggest network providers and industry regulator to the table, agreeing a cast iron set of principles to reassure people and put their minds at ease,” said Donelan.



The key points of the agreement include a commitment by providers not to force customers onto the new network until robust protections are in place.

This precautionary measure comes in response to reported incidents of telecare devices failing after the upgrade process. The Charter further mandates additional checks on forcibly migrated customers, ensuring compatibility with telecare solutions and providing necessary support.



Moreover, telecom companies have pledged to work towards delivering backup solutions exceeding the minimum requirements set by regulator Ofcom, ensuring uninterrupted access to emergency services for at least one hour during power outages.

A collaborative effort with Ofcom and the UK government will establish a shared definition of ‘vulnerable people,’ setting an industry-wide standard for the transition.



In a joint statement, Donelan and Telecoms Minister, Sir John Whittingdale, emphasised the commitment to prioritising the safety and security of vulnerable consumers:



The ongoing upgrade of the UK’s telephone lines, initiated by telecom providers such as BT, involves transitioning from analogue to digital technology, including Voice over Internet Protocol, Digital Voice, or All-IP telephony.

While the majority of consumers and businesses experience a seamless transition, the Charter reinforces protections for vulnerable consumers, ensuring they are not compelled to switch to the new network without adequate safeguards.