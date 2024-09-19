NCSC is strongly encouraging organisations and individuals to act on the guidance. Credit: Shutterstock/Brian A Jackson

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) joint advisory highlights the risk of malicious cyber actors exploiting internet-connected devices to form a botnet.

NCSC, a part of the UK’s GCHQ, issued a new advisory alongside partners in the US, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand which reveals how a company based in China with links to China’s government has managed a botnet made up of over 260,000 compromised devices around the world.

A botnet is a network of internet-connected devices that are infected with malware and controlled by a group to conduct coordinated cyber attacks without the owners’ knowledge.

Paul Chichester, NCSC director of operations, said: “Botnet operations represent a significant threat to the UK by exploiting vulnerabilities in everyday internet-connected devices with the potential to carry out large-scale cyber attacks.

“Whilst the majority of botnets are used to conduct coordinated DDoS attacks, we know that some also have the ability to steal sensitive information.”

The compromised devices include routers, firewalls, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, including webcams and CCTV cameras which can then be used by the actors for a variety of malicious purposes, such as anonymous malware delivery and distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The advisory names Integrity Technology Group as responsible for controlling and managing the botnet, which has been active since mid-2021, and has been used by the malicious cyber actor commonly known as Flax Typhoon.

The advisory shares technical details and mitigation advice to help defend against malicious activity delivered through this botnet. It also highlights the risk to owners of how unpatched and end-of-life equipment can be exploited by malicious cyber actors.

As with similar botnets, the botnet described in this advisory is composed of a network of devices, known as bots, which are infected with a type of malware that provides threat actors with unauthorised remote access.

To recruit a new ‘bot’, the botnet system first compromised an internet-connected device using a known vulnerability exploit which then provides access to establish a remote command and control execution.

Eric Knapp, CTO at Opswat said the advisory, “highlights a clear supply chain risk, specifically how compromised hardware, often sourced from particular countries of origin, can be leveraged for nation-state cyber-espionage activities.

“Organisations must not only discover all assets connected to their network but also deeply understand them. For example, does that PC have a network interface card from a potentially hostile nation? Asset owners need this level of visibility to defend against threats.”