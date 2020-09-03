Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

Startup uMotif has raised £5m in a Series A funding round to speed up the clinical trials process by introducing a decentralised model.

The round was led by existing investor Albion VC, with additional funding coming from DNV and other previous backers of uMotif.

The startup is challenging the established clinical trials space, by making it possible to collect both patient consent and trial data from patients’ own devices, enabling them to participate in trials without having to travel to a central location.

This approach, according to uMotif, not only increases patient engagement, boosting the chance of a trial’s success, but also provides greater access to patient populations less like to participate in traditional trials – increasing diversity of participants.

Underpinning the approach is the startup’s cloud platform, which enables the secure capture of data while being designed to be configured to support both new and established study designs.

It has already been used in studies across 26 countries and 25 therapeutic spaces, including dermatology, cardiology and rare disease.

The funding will now enable uMotif to further develop its platform, while allowing it to grow commercially and expand to new markets.

“We’re excited to help our customers implement patient-centred research designs by using the uMotif platform to capture high-quality data,” said Bruce Hellman, CEO and co-founder of uMotif.

“This new funding will rapidly accelerate our development and will ultimately help our customers to get new therapies to patients faster”.

uMotif funding comes as Covid-19 highlights benefits of decentralised trials

The funding round comes as the Covid-19 pandemic has shown increased benefits for the uMotif technology and decentralised approach, enabling studies to continue with social distancing.

“Now more than ever, having access to reliable patient data during clinical trials is crucial,” said Dr Andrew Elder, deputy managing partner at AlbionVC.

“uMotif’s platform is built with patients in mind; designed to help academics, researchers and healthcare professionals to capture the best quality data in a way that suits the participants. It’s a win-win for all stakeholders and the platform has the potential and momentum to revolutionise the speed and efficiency with which therapies can reach and help millions of patients.”

It comes as healthcare in general is seeing unprecedented digital transformation, increasing the appetite for a technology that so drastically changes the operating principles of clinical trials.

“Healthcare is dependent on digital transformation if it is to move towards being a more sustainable sector,” said Kaare Helle, venture director at DNV GL.

“uMotif has developed a digital platform that can support new models of clinical trials while also ensuring that the patient voice is heard. We have been impressed with the platform and the management team at uMotif who are responsive to customer and patient needs and passionate about making a difference.”

