“Just look at the world around you, right here on the ocean floor, such wonderful things surround you, what more are you looking for?” — Under the Sea, The Little Mermaid

Being close to the sea is one of the most popular requests when searching for somewhere to stay on holiday. With 27 thousand people searching for “beach holiday” every month, it is clear that the world’s seas and oceans are still a hugely popular destination choice.

But why not go one better? Why not just stay under the sea?

Here are some of the world’s best underwater hotels

This is probably the most famous of all of the current underwater hotels.

Frequented by the rich and famous, Justin Bieber, Robert De Niro, Kim Kardashian, Michael Jordan and Naomi Campbell have all been spotted at the iconic resort.

The spectacular Neptune and Poseidon Underwater Suites cost around £6500 a night. In comparison to the £21,000 a night Royal Bridge Suite, the underwater suites are just a drop in the ocean.

Atlantis Paradise Island – Bahamas

The Bahamas hosts the original Atlantis hotel that opened in 1998.

Paradise Island boasts four miles of white sand beaches and a 141-acre Aquaventure centre. The Mayan Temple water slide is the iconic image of the resort — a giant waterslide with a large shark tank at the bottom.

This allows thrill seekers to plummet down the slide and into a shark viewing tunnel below. So there’s no chance of re-enacting jaws.

The bridge suite in Atlantis Paradise Island was formally the world’s most expensive hotel room.

You can also get up close and personal with a group of 16 rescued bottlenose dolphins and sea lions in the 11 acre Dolphin Cey lagoon.

Some of the world’s biggest and best marine exhibits and aquariums are all included within your stay.

The Floating Seahorse Villas – Dubai

If private luxury is your thing, then the Floating Seahorse is for you.

These spacious detached properties float on the Dubai sea. The individually built structures boast three floors and include a completely submerged level, housing the master bedroom and bathroom with breath-taking views of the marine life.

Also, with floor to ceiling windows across the property, offering uninterrupted views of the surrounding blue waters. The private sea level deck area offers an informal over-water bed and relaxation area.

Manta Resort – Tanzania

Located in the turquoise waters off the coast of Tanzania, sits the Underwater Room at the Manta Resort, 250m off shore, with 360-degree views of the sea and local marine life.

Watch the shoals of reef fish swimming past your windows.

As well as the sea, the underwater room offers unrestricted views of the sky. Relax for an evening of stargazing on the rooftop bed, with no light pollution the views are truly awe inspiring. The price per night is around £1150.

Le Meridian – Bora Bora

Bora Bora’s paradise resort has graced many a social media platform over recent years.

The now iconic stilted cabins stand directly in the aqua blue lagoon.

With glass floors inside your overwater bungalow, you can still see the fishes and turtles swimming from the comfort of your bed — without any feelings of claustrophobia at all.

The 50m squared bungalow sleeps up to three people and even has Wi-Fi for all of those spectacular selfies.

Ocean Suites – Singapore

In any of the 11 exclusive suites, the Ocean Suites in Singapore offers visitors the chance to witness an underwater view into the main tank in the S.E.A. Aquarium.

The two story town house style suites are discreetly positioned against the aquarium wall. Here, guests can witness the world’s largest collection of Manta Ray direct from their bed or bathtub.

The five-star luxury hotel will provide a personalised butler service for Ocean Suite guests.

Hotel H2o – Philippines

The Hotel H2o is an absolute bargain for marine lovers.

With rooms starting from around £60 a night it’s a stark contrast from the aforementioned other options.

However, Hotel H2o still ticks all of the boxes.

There are three marine themed rooms; the Aqua Room, the Jellyfish Room and the Aqua Supreme.

Each room offers large window tanks filled with 35 different types of marine fish or jellyfish.