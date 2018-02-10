The holiday of love is just around the corner, and for some of us finding the perfect date can be a daunting task.

For those who had forgotten the date’s proximity, have no money or are just plain opposed to celebrating in a traditional way, Verdict has compiled a list of some unusual things you can do- no matter what city you’re in.

Tokyo

Celebrate in nature

In Japan so-called forest bathing is a form of health care, a medicine derived simply from being amongst trees. So why not take your beau for a calming walk through one of the city’s many green spaces?

A good choice is Shizen Kyoiku-en, a national reserve located near Meguro Station in the heart of Tokyo. Though the grounds are predominantly used for education and research, for a small fee (310 yen) you and your significant other can soak up the park’s natural beauty.

Copenhagen

Bike in tandem

It’s well known that biking forms a central part of Danish culture. Take advantage of this and rent a large cargo bike for you and your partner. You can load it up with beer, blankets and snacks and take it anywhere you fancy for a picnic.

Or one of you can seat yourself in the basket area and demand to be chauffeured around – the choice is yours.

Visit the dead

For those not familiar with Copenhagen, this may seem a strange one.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

But graveyard’s have been deemed a cool place to hang out there, so head over to one for a picnic or a simple stroll. A good one is Assistens Kirkegård, located in the centre of Nørrebro.

Melbourne

Watch a movie in your car

If you like movies, food and your car then the Coburg Drive-In will be your dream date.

First opening in 1965 with a screening of Hitchcock’s Marnie, viewers can watch a film across three screens while food from the diner gets delivered to your car.

New York

Go for a run in your underwear

Every year the streets of New York plays host to the Cupid’s Undie Run, where people run for one mile in nothing but their skivvies.

All proceeds go to the Children’s Tumor Foundation, and the venture has raised over $14.5m since 2010.

Nothing will make your other half more attracted to you than seeing you doing your bit for charity – in your underwear.

Soak up some nature

For those of you who just love nature, hit up the New York Botanical Garden or the Brooklyn Museum & Botanic Garden – both of which boast tropical greenhouses so you can escape the February chills while expanding your knowledge of botany.

Montreal

Go for a brisk winter hike

Take your beau to Mount Royal for some showshoeing, cross country skiing or maybe even some dog sledding. For upwards of $30 you can hire equipment and a guide from Les amis de la montagne, who will also give you a chocolate truffle and a cup of spiced wine.

Or make your own way with a thermos in your bag and love in your hearts.

Rio de Janeiro

Ramble in the ruins

Formerly the residence of Belle Epoque socialite Laurinda Santos Lobo and now a cultural hub, the Parque das Ruinas is a perfect location for a date.

Located in the Santa Teresa neighbourhood, it offers panoramic views of the city if you climb to its top. It also houses a bar for those who want to make an afternoon of it.

London

Pickle a Heart

A strange one indeed, and certainly not for everyone. But for those with a love for anatomy you can make your own pickled heart in a jar. Learn about organ preservation and get a fun household ornament in the process!