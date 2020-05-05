GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Uruguay’s 5.5 million mobile subscriptions in 2019, accounted for a very small share of 0.8% of the total mobile subscriptions in Latin America region. Over the next five years, mobile operators in Uruguay will add a combined 0.2 million mobile subscriptions, bringing the country’s total mobile subscriptions to 5.6 million by the end of 2024.

Prepaid plans represented 59% share of the total mobile subscriptions in 2019 and will remain the leading category through 2024. Postpaid share will continue to increase from 41% in 2019 to 45.8% by 2024, as MNOs continue to offer discounts to drive postpaid adoption.

The expected economic recession resulting from the Covid-19 outbreak might cause a slow down postpaid adoption during 2020.

To support clients during the Uruguay lockdown, telecom operators have launched a series of offers and benefits.

For example, state-owned operator Antel, is supporting vulnerable population by offering a 50GB data bonus to clients on government-subsidized fixed and mobile broadband plans (Universal and Ibirapitá) during the confinement period.

Meanwhile, Claro is offering zero rated access to selected apps, such as WhatsApp among with quintuple value on the recharge of $1 (UYU20) and above for prepaid subscriptions. Download the full report from

