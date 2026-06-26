I-Pulse’s programme will focus on the development and commercialisation of SiC semiconductors. Credit: asharkyu/Shutterstock.com.

I-Pulse has entered into a definitive agreement with the US Department of Commerce’s CHIPS Research and Development Office for an award of $250m to advance the company’s semiconductor and pulsed power technology.

The announcement was made by Robert Friedland, CEO, and Laurent Frescaline, chief technology officer, who co-founded the company.

The funding is intended to support research and development activities focused on high-temperature, high-performance semiconductor components, as well as proprietary semiconductor and pulsed power drilling technology.

The agreement forms part of wider US efforts to strengthen domestic semiconductor manufacturing, reduce reliance on imported components, and enhance national and energy security by building local supply chain resilience.

US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick described the investment as a step towards improving US capabilities and supporting national and energy security goals.

Lutnick said: “With today’s announced investment, the Trump administration is strengthening America’s capabilities and enhancing its national and energy security goals.”

I-Pulse’s programme will focus on the development and commercialisation of silicon-carbide (SiC) semiconductors, working in collaboration with US national laboratories, universities, and specialised manufacturing partners.

The company’s technology involves high-temperature, high-voltage, and high-current solid-state switches that have potential uses in areas such as underground mining, manufacturing, rock crushing, and defence systems.

I-Pulse states that its SiC switches are designed to enable more efficient drilling in high-temperature rock, and that its proprietary components can reduce drilling costs for geothermal power projects.

According to the company, its pulsed power drilling process employs high-voltage switches to deliver powerful electrical pulses to geothermal formations, which helps fracture and soften the rock, potentially increasing drilling speed and the longevity of drill bits.

The geothermal activities will be managed through I-Pulse’s subsidiary G-Pulse and its other US subsidiaries.

Friedland said: “The CHIPS award will be utilised by our team at I-Pulse Albuquerque, headed by Dr. Rick Spielman and Dr. Randy Curry who will lead the largest concentration of experts in pulsed power assembled at any American company.”