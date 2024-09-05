The US has said it is committed to ensuring that AI technologies support respect for human rights and democracy. Credit: Shutterstock/Stock4you

The first legally binding international treaty on the use of AI is expected to be signed today (5 September) by the US, Britain and the EU, as reported by the Financial Times.

Drafted for over two years by more than 50 countries including Canada, Israel, Japan and Australia, the Council of Europe‘s AI treaty addresses human rights, democracy, and the rule of law.

Shabana Mahmood, Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary of the UK, said: “AI has the capacity to radically improve the responsiveness and effectiveness of public services and turbocharge economic growth.

“However, we must not let AI shape us, we must shape AI. This convention is a major step to ensuring that these new technologies can be harnessed without eroding our oldest values, like human rights and the rule of law.”

Whilst being involved in the drafting process, Australia is not a member of the Council of Europe and has today announced its own plans to introduce targeted AI rules including human intervention and transparency amid a rapid rollout of AI tools by businesses and in everyday life.

Australian Industry and Science Minister, Ed Husic, unveiled 10 new voluntary guidelines on AI systems and said the government has opened a month-long consultation over whether to make them mandatory in the future in high-risk settings.

Britain’s government has invited countries outside the Council of Europe to become signatories of the AI treaty, including the US and Australia.

Australia has no specific laws to regulate AI, though in 2019 it introduced eight voluntary principles for its responsible use.

A government report published this year said the current settings were not adequate.

Husic said: “Australians know AI can do great things but people want to know there are protections in place if things go off the rails. Australians want stronger protections on AI, we’ve heard that, we’ve listened.”