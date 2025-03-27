Seven Chinese companies were listed for acquiring US-origin items to advance the CCP’s quantum technology capabilities. Credit: Treecha/Shutterstock.

The US government has doubled down on Chinese tech companies with the Commerce Department imposing export restrictions on 80 companies, including more than 50 based in China.

The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) announced the inclusion of these companies in the Entity List, subjecting them to export restrictions.

The move bars American companies from supplying to those on the list without government permits.

This decision was made by an interagency committee comprising representatives from the Commerce, Defence, State, Energy, and Treasury departments.

US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said: “We will not allow adversaries to exploit American technology to bolster their own militaries and threaten American lives.

“We are committed to using every tool at the department’s disposal to ensure our most advanced technologies stay out of the hands of those who seek to harm Americans. At the same time, we will continue to drive American innovation, ensuring that our nation’s economic strength remains unparalleled.”

According to BIS officials, 11 Chinese companies were added for their involvement in developing advanced AI, supercomputers, and high-performance AI chips for China-based end-users linked to the military-industrial complex.

It blacklisted 27 Chinese companies for acquiring US-origin items that facilitate China’s military modernisation.

US Industry and Security under Secretary of Commerce Jeffrey Kessler said: “BIS is sending a clear, resounding message that the Trump administration will work tirelessly to safeguard our national security by preventing US technologies and goods from being misused for high performance computing, hypersonic missiles, military aircraft training, and UAVs that threaten our national security.

“The Entity List is one of many powerful tools at our disposal to identify and cut off foreign adversaries seeking to exploit American technology for malign purposes.”

Two Chinese entities were included for selling products to parties on the Entity List, such as Huawei and its affiliated entity, HiSilicon.

Additionally, seven Chinese companies were listed for acquiring US-origin items to advance the CCP’s quantum technology capabilities.

Companies from Taiwan, Iran, Pakistan, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates are also part of the list.

In January, the US intensified export controls on advanced semiconductors and tech giant Tencent and battery maker CATL to its trade blacklist.