The EUV Accelerator will concentrate on advancing the EUV technology, which vital for semiconductor manufacturing. Credit: Ken stocker/Shutterstock.

The US Department of Commerce, in collaboration with Natcast, has announced a $825m investment in a new semiconductor research and development (R&D) facility in Albany, New York.

This move is aimed at enhancing high-tech manufacturing capabilities and reducing the nation’s reliance on foreign technology.

The proposed facility, known as the CHIPS for America Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Accelerator, is expected to be located within the Albany NanoTech Complex, operated by NY CREATES.

The EUV Accelerator will concentrate on advancing the EUV technology, which is vital for semiconductor manufacturing.

Furthermore, the new facility is set to serve as a collaborative hub for NSTC members, fostering accelerated semiconductor R&D and innovation by providing access to essential technologies, capabilities, and resources.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said: “With this first proposed flagship facility, CHIPS for America is providing access to cutting-edge research and tools to the NSTC and its launch represents a key milestone in ensuring the United States remains a global leader in innovation and semiconductor research and development.

“The research and development component of the CHIPS and Science Act is fundamental to our long-term national security and ensuring the US remains the most technologically competitive place on earth. Thanks to President (Joe) Biden and Vice President (Kamala) Harris, we are not just producing the world’s most advanced semiconductors; we are building a resilient ecosystem that will power everything from smartphones to advanced AI, safeguarding USnational security and keeping America competitive for decades to come.”

Previously, Secretary Raimondo had indicated plans to make multiple funding awards with the potential to significantly transform US chip production.

This latest investment announcement aligns with the US government’s recent efforts to finalise rules restricting US investments in technology sectors in China, such as artificial intelligence, which could pose a threat to US national security.

These forthcoming regulations are anticipated to be effective from 2 January 2025.