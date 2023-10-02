The AI Security Centre will focus on evaluation methodology, developing best practises and running risk frameworks for the emerging technology. Credit: Shutterstock / M_Agency

A new artificial intelligence (AI) security centre which will oversee the development and integration of AI into US national security systems will soon be launched, national security agency director Paul M. Nakasone announced on Friday (29 September).

The AI Security Centre will focus on evaluation methodology, developing best practises and running risk frameworks for the emerging technology. The centre will work on promoting the secure adoption of AI across the country’s national security framework.

“The AI Security Center will work closely with US Industry, national labs, academia across the [intelligence community] and Department of Defense and select foreign partners,” Nakasone said.

AI’s role in the military has been increasing in importance as the technology gets more advanced, US officials said.

Nakasone added that the NSA will be working to support the government’s ongoing effort to keep the US military at the forefront of AI.

The NSA director stressed the importance of keeping the military at the forefront of AI development as it continues to grow.

“AI will be increasingly consequential for national security in diplomatic, technological and economic matters for our country and our allies and partners,” Nakasone said

“Today, the US leads in this critical area, but this lead should not be taken for granted,” he said.

“Our adversaries, who have for decades used theft and exploitation of our intellectual property to advance their interests will seek to co-opt our advances in AI and corrupt our application of it,” he added.