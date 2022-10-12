US technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 3.1% in September 2022

The US’s technology industry registered a 3.1% drop in IT hiring activity in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 5.47% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 23.63% share in September 2022, recording an increase of 0.3% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the US’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 96.07% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s technology industry in September 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 54.03% in September 2022, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 15.51% share, an increase of 7.54% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 14.38%, registering a 40.48% rise from August 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 6.38%, down 8.18% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in the US’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 45.95% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s technology industry during September 2022 over August 2022.

Oracle posted 2,125 IT jobs in September 2022 and registered a rise of 300.19% over the previous month, followed by NetApp with 740 jobs and a 1074.6% growth. Dell Technologies with 692 IT jobs and International Business Machines with 650 jobs, recorded a 15.4% decline and a 36.52% decrease, respectively, while HCL Technologies recorded a decline of 27.86% with 637 job postings during September 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 52.53%, up by 1.01% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 31.14% share, registered an increase of 1.31% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 15.58% share, up 44.27% over August 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.61%, recording a month-on-month increase of 3.91%.