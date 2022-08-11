US technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 4.8% in July 2022

The US’s technology industry registered a 4.8% drop in IT hiring activity in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 6.38% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 23.81% share in July 2022, recording an increase of 0.44% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the US’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 96.61% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s technology industry in July 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 58.26% in July 2022, registering a 10.44% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 14.91% share, a decrease of 19.52% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 11.11%, registering an 8.77% decline from June 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 6.81%, down 15.65% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in the US’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 23.33% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s technology industry during July 2022 over June 2022.

International Business Machines posted 1,758 IT jobs in July 2022 and registered a rise of 38.75% over the previous month, followed by Rocket Software with 854 jobs and a 45.73% growth. Cognizant Technology Solutions with 848 IT jobs and HCL Technologies with 804 jobs, recorded a 10.7% growth and a 3.6% decrease, respectively, while ServiceNow recorded an increase of 22.12% with 530 job postings during July 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 54.4%, down by 13.84% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 34.44% share, registered a decline of 6.8% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.62% share, down 18.37% over June 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.53%, recording a month-on-month decline of 11.3%.