The US’s technology industry registered a 5.1% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 3.07% in December 2021 when compared with November 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 27.74% share in December 2021, recording a decrease of 0.42% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the US’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.6% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s technology industry in December 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 68.5% in December 2021, registering a 25.02% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 10.51% share, a decrease of 12.48% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 8.44%, registering a 1.28% rise from November 2021.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 6.62%, down 17.37% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in the US’s IT recruitment activity in December 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 5.86% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s technology industry during December 2021 over November 2021.

AT&T posted 1,466 IT jobs in December 2021 and registered a rise of 21.66% over the previous month, followed by Dell Technologies with 1,374 jobs and a 49.85% drop. Meta Platforms with 1,258 IT jobs and Plantronics with 918 jobs, recorded an 84.46% growth and a 19.97% decrease, respectively, while HCL Technologies recorded an increase of 90.99% with 827 job postings during December 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 51.07%, down by 23.57% from November 2021. Mid Level positions with a 33.69% share, registered a decline of 24.99% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 14.64% share, down 4.51% over November 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.6%, recording a month-on-month decline of 32.24%.