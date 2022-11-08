US technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 9.3% in October 2022

The US’s technology industry registered a 9.3% drop in IT hiring activity in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 10.09% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 23.88% share in October 2022, recording an increase of 0.38% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the US’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 95.98% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s technology industry in October 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 58% in October 2022, registering a 17.72% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 15.88% share, a decrease of 22.25% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 10.5%, registering a 43.86% decline from September 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 6.14%, down 26.72% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in the US’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 56.01% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s technology industry during October 2022 over September 2022.

UST Global posted 1,177 IT jobs in October 2022 and registered a flat growth over the previous month, followed by HCL Technologies with 873 jobs and a 36.19% growth. Dell Technologies with 558 IT jobs and Cognizant Technology Solutions with 557 jobs, recorded an 18.66% decline and a 9.43% decrease, respectively, while Science Applications International recorded an increase of 21.13% with 470 job postings during October 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 54.12%, down by 21.64% from September 2022. Mid Level positions with a 31.11% share, registered a decline of 24.18% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 13.37% share, down 33.59% over September 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.4%, recording a month-on-month increase of 406.52%.