The US’s technology industry registered a 2.4% rise in IT hiring activity in October 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 3.7% in October 2021 when compared with September 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 26.96% share in October 2021, recording an increase of 0.22% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the US’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in October 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.61% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s technology industry in October 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 69.4% in October 2021, registering a 13.61% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 10.68% share, an increase of 3.12% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 8.03%, registering a 3.64% rise from September 2021.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 5.53%, down 0.69% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in the US’s IT recruitment activity in October 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 23.2% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s technology industry during October 2021 over September 2021.

International Business Machines posted 2,607 IT jobs in October 2021 and registered a drop of 49.52% over the previous month, followed by AT&T with 1,464 jobs and a 39.3% growth. Dell Technologies with 1,422 IT jobs and Microsoft with 893 jobs, recorded an 11.95% decline and a 13.32% flat growth, respectively, while HCL Technologies recorded an increase of 8.04% with 806 job postings during October 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 52.89%, down by 8.65% from September 2021. Mid Level positions with a 35.33% share, registered a decline of 11.13% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.08% share, down 7.33% over September 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.7%, recording a month-on-month decline of 12.28%.