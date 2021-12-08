The US’s technology industry registered a 2.8% rise in IT hiring activity in November 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 1.87% in November 2021 when compared with October 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 28.07% share in November 2021, recording an increase of 0.4% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the US’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in November 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.21% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s technology industry in November 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 71.44% in November 2021, registering a 0.84% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 9.42% share, a decrease of 9.98% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 6.53%, registering a 21.94% decline from October 2021.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 6.04%, up 3.2% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in the US’s IT recruitment activity in November 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 5.5% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s technology industry during November 2021 over October 2021.

Dell Technologies posted 2,790 IT jobs in November 2021 and registered a rise of 101.44% over the previous month, followed by International Business Machines with 2,788 jobs and a 25.59% drop. AT&T with 1,198 IT jobs and Plantronics with 1,149 jobs, recorded a 29.4% decline and a 106.28% growth, respectively, while Microsoft recorded a decline of 7.57% with 940 job postings during November 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 52.43%, down by 2.89% from October 2021. Mid Level positions with a 34.92% share, registered a decline of 5.19% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12.03% share, up 6.63% over October 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.61%, recording a month-on-month decline of 21.52%.