Total technology industry M&A deals in February 2020 worth $7.83bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template3_Monthly_2_2020_technology_United_States_M_A__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked a decrease of 25.8% over the previous month and a drop of 46.01% when compared with the last 12-month average of $14.5bn.

The US held a 65.9% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $11.89bn in February 2020.

Do you see an impact on recruitment in your company due to the Covid-19 pandemic? Increased hiring

No impact

Recruitment on hold

Lay-offs expected

Lay-off announced View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 198 deals during February 2020, marking a decrease of 6.5% over the previous month and a rise of 11.2% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry M&A deals in February 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 72.4% of the overall value during February 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $5.67bn, against the overall value of $7.83bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of February 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Cornerstone OnDemand’s $1.4bn acquisition of Saba Software

2) The $1.33bn acquisition of Vlocity by Salesforce.Com

3) Science Applications International’s $1.2bn asset transaction with Unisys

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

4) The $1.16bn acquisition of Xperi by Metis Ventures

5) CoStar Group’s asset transaction with RentPath for $588m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.