Total technology industry M&A deals in November 2020 worth $15.83bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 72.02% over the previous month and a drop of 26.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $21.46bn.

The US held an 18.3% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $86.43bn in November 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 186 deals during November 2020, marking a decrease of 8.8% over the previous month and a rise of 6.9% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry M&A deals in November 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 71.9% of the overall value during November 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $11.38bn, against the overall value of $15.83bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of November 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) American Tower’s $3.5bn acquisition of Insite Wireless Group

2) The $2.28bn acquisition of Institutional Shareholder Services by Deutsche Borse

3) The $2.1bn merger of Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition

4) The $2bn merger of Apex Technology Acquisition and AvePoint

5) Coupa Software’s acquisition of Lamasoft for $1.5bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

