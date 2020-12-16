Total technology industry private equity deals in November 2020 worth $8.51bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template3_Monthly_11_2020_technology_United_States_private_equity__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked an increase of 128.3% over the previous month and a rise of 59.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.34bn.

The US held a 76.5% share of the global technology industry private equity deal value that totalled $11.12bn in November 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 38 deals during November 2020, marking a decrease of 15.6% over the previous month and a drop of 7.3% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry private equity deals in November 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 88.7% of the overall value during November 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $7.55bn, against the overall value of $8.51bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of November 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Clearlake Capital Group’s $3bn private equity deal with Endurance International Group

2) The $1.6bn private equity deal with Planview by TA Associates Management and TPG Capital

3) Digital Colony Partners’ $1.25bn private equity deal with Vantage Data Centers Management LLC

4) The $1bn private equity deal with Tribute Technology Holdings by The Carlyle Group and Vista Equity Partners Management

5) Mubadala Investment, Oaktree Capital Management,(New York), SoftBank Group, Target Global Seed Fund and UBS Asset Management’s private equity deal with ParkJockey Global for $700m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.