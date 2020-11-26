Total technology industry private equity deals in October 2020 worth $3.7bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 15.9% over the previous month and a drop of 24.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.87bn.

The US held a 46.8% share of the global technology industry private equity deal value that totalled $7.91bn in October 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 45 deals during October 2020, marking a decrease of 19.6% over the previous month and a rise of 12.5% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry private equity deals in October 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 91.7% of the overall value during October 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $3.39bn, against the overall value of $3.7bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of October 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) I Squared Capital’s $2.15bn private equity deal with GTT Communications

2) The $351.26m private equity deal with PayScale by AnaCap Financial Partners

3) Fidelity Management & ResearchLLC and Tiger Global Management’s $350m private equity deal with DoubleVerify

4) The $345m private equity deal with Under Armour by Francisco Partners Management

5) SDC Capital Partners’ private equity deal with Allo Communications for $197m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

