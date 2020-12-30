US technology industry saw a drop of 10.26% in overall cross border deal activity during November 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Deutsche Borse’s $2.28bn acquisition of Institutional Shareholder Services, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 70 cross border deals worth $4.65bn were announced in November 2020, compared with the 12-month average of 78 deals.

venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 43 deals, which accounted for 61.4% of all cross border deals.

In second place was M&A with 23 cross border deals, followed by private equity with four transactions, respectively accounting for 32.9% and 5.7% of overall deal activity in the US technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the US technology industry with total deals worth $3.09bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $854.01m and $711.33m respectively.

US technology industry cross border deals in November 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border deals accounted for 84% of the overall value during November 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $3.91bn, against the overall value of $4.65bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of November 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Deutsche Borse’s $2.28bn acquisition of Institutional Shareholder Services

2) The $700m private equity deal with ParkJockey Global by Mubadala Investment, Oaktree Capital Management, SoftBank Group, Target Global Seed Fund and UBS Asset Management

3) Lightspeed POS’s $483.22m acquisition of ShopKeep

4) The $300m acquisition deal with OpenMarket by Infobip

5) GIC and Thrive Capital’s private equity with Vimeo for $150m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData's deals database.