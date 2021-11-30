US technology industry saw a drop of 2.66% in overall deal activity during October 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Zendesk’s $4.17bn acquisition of SurveyMonkey, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 806 deals worth $30.1bn were announced in October 2021, compared with the 12-month average of 828 deals.

venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 489 deals, which accounted for 60.7% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 248 deals, followed by private equity with 69 transactions, respectively accounting for 30.8% and 8.6% of overall deal activity in the US technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, venture financing was the leading deal category in the US technology industry with total deals worth $14.23bn, while M&A and private equity deals totalled $13.34bn and $2.51bn respectively.

US technology industry deals in October 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 33.1% of the overall value during October 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $9.96bn, against the overall value of $30.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of October 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Zendesk $4.17bn acquisition deal with SurveyMonkey

2) The $2.5bn acquisition of Sirius Computer Solutions by CDW

3) FirstCash $1.17bn acquisition deal with American First Finance

4) The $1.07bn acquisition of Lucid Holdings by Cint Group

5) AppLovin $1.05bn acquisition deal with MoPub

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.