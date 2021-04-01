US technology industry saw a rise of 38.55% in overall cross border deal activity during February 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Embracer Group’s $1.37bn acquisition of Gearbox, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 115 cross border deals worth $6.58bn were announced in February 2021, compared with the 12-month average of 83 deals.

venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 61 deals, which accounted for 53.04% of all cross border deals.

In second place was M&A with 49 cross border deals, followed by private equity with five transactions, respectively accounting for 42.6% and 4.4% of overall deal activity in the US technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the US technology industry with total deals worth $4.67bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $1.64bn and $275m respectively.

US technology industry cross border deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border deals accounted for 65.6% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $4.32bn, against the overall value of $6.58bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Embracer Group’s $1.37bn acquisition of Gearbox

2) The $1.17bn acquisition of SpotX by Magnite

3) Sinch’s $1.14bn acquisition of Inteliquent

4) The $361.42m acquisition deal with Gerber Technology by Lectra

5) Onex Group, Onex Partners V and Silver Lake Partners’ private equity with Weld North Education for $275m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.