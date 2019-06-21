Total technology industry venture financing deals in May 2019 worth $4.44bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template3_Monthly_5_2019_technology_United_States_venture_financing__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked a decrease of 24.4% over the previous month and a drop of 13% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.1bn.

The US held a 61.7% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $7.19bn in May 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 384 deals during May 2019, marking a decrease of 11.7% over the previous month and a rise of 4.9% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry venture financing deals in May 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 20% of the overall value during May 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry venture financing deals stood at $887m, against the overall value of $4.44bn recorded for the month. The top announced technology industry venture financing deal tracked by GlobalData in May 2019 was Andreessen Horowitz, Goldman Sachs Principal Strategic Investments, Lightspeed Management Company, Menlo Ventures, Meritech Capital Partners, Thrive Capital, Tiger Global Management and Tribe Capital’s $300m venture financing of eShares.

In second place was the $200m venture financing of Tempus Labs by Baillie Gifford &, Franklin Resources, New Enterprise Associates, Novo Holdings, Revolution Growth and T. Rowe Price Group and in third place was The Raine Group’s $150m venture financing of Foursquare Labs.

The $123m venture financing of Nextdoor by Benchmark Capital, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Riverwood Capital and Tiger Global Management and Qualcomm Ventures and Tech Mahindra’s venture financing of Altiostar Networks for $114m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.