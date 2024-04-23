Veeva Systems has patented a method for generating cases in an adverse event processing system. The method involves receiving medical product information, determining case priority, and displaying case information on a user interface. The system aims to streamline adverse event processing for medical products. GlobalData’s report on Veeva Systems gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Veeva Systems, Social media analytics was a key innovation area identified from patents. Veeva Systems's grant share as of February 2024 was 71%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Method for generating a case in adverse event processing system

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Veeva Systems Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11907305B1) discloses a method for generating a case in an adverse event processing system. The system involves a provider computing system and a user computing device connected by a secure network. The method includes steps such as receiving medical product information, determining the completeness of adverse event information, generating case information based on medical product and case contact ranks, assigning a priority to the case, and providing the case information to the user interface for display. The method also involves handling potential duplicate cases, notifying users of incomplete information, and setting due dates for cases based on the type of adverse event.



Furthermore, the method allows for the transmission of cases to third-party computing systems associated with health agencies, ensuring timely communication within specified timeframes. The system utilizes the AS2 communication protocol for secure data transmission and includes features like a source data viewer, medical products section, case contacts section, and medical event section in the user interface for efficient case management. The priority of the case is determined based on the severity of the adverse event type, enhancing the system's ability to prioritize and address critical cases promptly. Overall, the method streamlines the process of generating and managing cases in adverse event processing systems, improving efficiency and accuracy in handling medical product-related incidents.

To know more about GlobalData’s detailed insights on Veeva Systems, buy the report here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed