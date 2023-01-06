Credit: Verizon

Verizon’s GizmoWatch 3, the US operator’s latest device in its kids’ smartwatch lineup, offers several improvements over the previous model, the GizmoWatch Disney Edition, at a reduced price of $149.99 compared to $199.99. Though the various feature upgrades do little to make the GizmoWatch 3 a significantly more competitive device, the price reduction will help persuade parents and guardians to give it a chance.

The smartwatch’s Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor has significant impacts on the GizmoWatch 3’s battery life, offering 80% more talk time, and 20% longer standby time over the previous generation. The new model also comes with Bluetooth connectivity, a feature lacking in the GizmoWatch Disney Edition.

The security and privacy features of the GizmoWatch 3 are also improved over the previous model. Using the GizmoHub app, parents and guardians can now set up more than one safe zone and be notified when their child moves between them, and set up 20 trusted contacts versus the 10 previously.

GizmoWatch 3 vs Other Smartwatches

The GizmoWatch 3 is better suited to compete against T-Mobile’s SyncUP KIDS Watch than Verizon’s previous generation GizmoWatch Disney Edition, which had a shorter battery life and lacked Bluetooth connectivity. AT&T, on the other hand, does not offer its own kid’s smartwatch, giving both Verizon and T-Mobile the competitive edge among parents and guardians looking into buying their children a pre-smartphone device.

Furthermore, Verizon, and T-Mobile, can leverage their kids’ smartwatches to drive multi-line plans among parents and guardians who may not want to buy their children smartphones at a young age, owing to their monthly $10 service charge fees.

Lack of standout features

While the Apple Watch SE and Samsung Galaxy Watch4 offer an overall superior experience in terms of features and capabilities, they don’t offer the same security and privacy features found on the GizmoWatch 3, such as the ability to set safe zones, set a schedule to automatically check the location of a child, control who a child communicates with, and enable auto answer to automatically answer the parent or guardians call after 10 seconds. As a result, the GizmoWatch 3 is better suited to helping parents and guardians keep tabs on their children.

However, compared to other kids’ smartwatches the Verizon GizmoWatch doesn’t offer any standout features to make it a clear winner among parents and guardians. The security, privacy, and connectivity features mentioned above are present in the TickTalk 4 kid’s smartwatch. While some consumers might point to the cheaper price tag of the GizmoWatch 3 as a reason to preference it over the TickTalk 4 ($189.99), the former’s activation fee of $35 brings the price up to par with the latter’s.

The Xplora X5 Play ($149.99) is also another alternative to the GizmoWatch 3 but has a major drawback as it doesn’t offer video calling, although it includes a front-facing camera that can be used for taking photos.

In place of video calling, the Xplora X5 Play offers its GoPlay platform, which incentivizes children to stay active by offering one coin for every 1,000 steps. Across its partnerships with major film and TV companies, including Paramount, Warner Bros Discovery, Universal Pictures, and Netflix, Xplora runs regular campaigns on its platform to offers prizes to children who have the most coins in the leaderboard.